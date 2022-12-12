Making news
Ninh Thuan preserves biodiversity with ecotourism
Both areas preserve their rich biodiversity with rare and precious animals and plants listed in the Vietnam's Red Data Book and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Red List.
Along with preserving and researching biodiversity, the south-central province focuses on developing various types of ecotourism to attract tourists.
About 60km northwest of Phan Rang - Thap Cham City, Phuoc Binh National Park in Bac Ai district has a total area of about 25,000ha. Located at 300m to 2,000m above sea level on the east slope of the Da Lat Plateau, the park has a cool climate all year round.
The park has 1,338 species of plants, of which 172 are rare species, 60 are listed in the Vietnam's Red Data Book and 55 in the IUCN Red List. The fauna is also diverse, with 347 species, including 110 rare and precious species, 62 in the Vietnamese Red Book, and 40 in the IUCN list.
In particular, four Indochinese endemic species attract international interest, including the yellow-cheeked gibbon (Hylobates gabriellae), black-shanked douc (Pygathrix nigripes), Owston's palm civet (Chrotogale owstoni), and the giant muntjac (Muntiacus vuquangensis). In addition, the park is also recognised as one of 63 bird areas and is home to the most significant number of bulls and deer in protected areas in the country.
Meanwhile, Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve has a total area of 106,646ha. It is located in Ninh Hai and Thuan Bac districts, about 30km from Phan Rang - Thap Cham city to the northeast. The terrain is mostly forest, sea and semi-desert. It is the only standard, typical and unique dry forest ecosystem in Southeast Asia.
This reserve currently has 1,514 plant species, of which 54 are named in the Red List of Vietnam and the world; 766 animal species, including 48 rare species. In addition, with the advantage of 40km of coastal line, Nui Chua is home to the largest coral reef in Vietnam, with over 350 species and hundreds of marine animals.
With these advantages, Ninh Thuan has been developing various types of ecotourism, such as forest tourism, sea tourism, scientific research, environmental education, sightseeing and relaxation to attract domestic and international tourists.
Ecotourism
With diversified and unique resources and landscapes, Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve draws domestic and foreign tourists through its blue sea, white sand, colourful coral reefs, stone parks, and primeval forests.
The management board of Nui Chua National Park - Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve has created attractive ecotourism tours and routes for visitors to experience Vinh Hy Bay, Rai Cave, Lo O Stream and beaches with beautiful scenery such as Binh Tien, Vinh Hy, Cha La, Hom, and Thai An.
Nui Chua also attracts tourists and researchers to explore the "African dry forest ecosystem in Vietnam". The reserve is also home to the Raglan and Cham ethnic minorities, with many unique cultural festivals for visitors to explore and experience.
According to Tran Van Tiep, director of Nui Chua National Park - Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve, to promote the values of biodiversity resources and natural landscapes, many agencies organised sea tours, forest tours, and other tours to discover the mystery of the unique dry ecosystem.
Tiep said that those agencies continued to innovate new products such as sea diving tour to see corals, visiting turtle spawning areas, exploring Nui Chua trekking routes and more. At the same time, the organisations also focus on communication and training on ecotourism to raise awareness of protecting the natural environment for locals and visitors.
Meanwhile, in Phuoc Binh National Park, many tourist activities are available, such as: visiting primeval forests, rowing on rivers and streams, trekking in the woods to see primates and butterflies, and learning about rare medicinal plants.
After sightseeing, visitors can relax at the national park's guest houses with traditional architecture combined with modern style.
Nguyen Long Bien, vice chairman of the Ninh Thuan provincial People's Committee, said, along with the task of preserving and promoting the value of biodiversity, the province was focusing on mobilising resources to invest in the research and conservation of Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve and Phuoc Binh National Park, as well as promoting ecological values through tourism.
Accordingly, the province promotes various forms of ecotourism following the principles of not changing the landscape, not causing adverse impacts on animals and plants, not causing environmental pollution, ensuring sustainable development for conservation, and preserving and promoting indigenous cultural values and historical and religious heritage sites.
Cooperation on tourism
The People's Committee of Ninh Thuan has just held a conference on tourism promotion in Hanoi with central ministries and sectors, representatives of various embassies, international organisations, and many tourist businesses.
The event aimed to introduce the province's tourism products and services to investors and travel agencies in Hanoi. It provided an opportunity to promote cooperation in tourism development with the major market of Hanoi.
The Chairman of the Ninh Thuan People's Committee, Tran Quoc Nam, confirmed that accommodation should increase further to meet the needs of domestic and foreign tourists when they come to the sunny land of Ninh Thuan. The province currently has 203 hospitality facilities with 4,400 rooms.
Ninh Thuan aims to welcome 3.5 million visitors by 2025, gaining a total revenue of 2.9 trillion VND, turning tourism into a key economic sector.
With natural potential, great economic, cultural and social conditions, and guidelines on biodiversity conservation, Ninh Thuan is expected to sustainably develop ecotourism, create more jobs, improve the lives of the populace, and preserve its cultural identity./.