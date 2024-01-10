Ninh Thuan’s arid climate and abundant sunlight have given a rise to distinctive agricultural products, providing an advantageous foundation for the south-central province to boost the development of agritourism.



The province boasts over 1,000 hectares of grapevines, supplying the market with 26,000 - 28,000 tonnes annually. At local vineyards, also Ninh Thuan’s most renowned agritourism destination, visitors can take photos, learn about the entire process of grape cultivation, care and harvest, and savour the fresh fruit and derivative products.



Various other models have also become local brands, including apple and grape farms in Ninh Phuoc district, the Lam Son ecological fruit garden in Ninh Son district, sheep farms in Ninh Hai and Bac Ai districts, and the ecological cultural tourism model of lotus ponds and the Cham ethnic culture in Ninh Phuoc district.



In addition to developing tours, routes, and attractions, Ninh Thuan also places a special emphasis on promoting its unique products. Recently, the province held a 2024 New Year's Eve culinary festival, incorporating the promotion of local raw material areas and OCOP products. Meanwhile, decorated flocks of sheep – the province's typical livestock – participated in a parade as part of the event.



According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Long Bien, agritourism not only brings increased income for the locals and socio-economic benefits for the locality but also contributes to the development of sustainable green agriculture and preservation of the rural areas’ cultural essence.



In its tourism development project for 2021 - 2025, with a vision to 2030, the province has identified high-tech agricultural tourism as one of its four key products – which also include coastal resort tourism, cultural tourism, and eco-tourism associated with the Nui Chua National Park.



Ninh Thuan is actively integrating tourism with distinctive agricultural products through the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, while encouraging and supporting startups in agricultural tourism.



The province is also intensifying promotional activities, connecting tours and travel routes with local destinations, aiming to attract around 3 million tourists this year and earn approximately 2.4 trillion VND (98.42 million USD) from them./.