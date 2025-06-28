Ninh Binh taps cultural industries to boost tourism development

The Trang An Landscape Complex (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh, June 28 (VNA) - Ninh Binh, a northern province, is home to over 1,800 historical and cultural relics. It is positioning its rich heritage as a foundation for developing cultural industries, considered a key driver for sustainable tourism and economic growth.

With 81 national relics, three special national sites and five national treasures along with nearly 400 intangible cultural heritages, the province is focusing on film, performing arts, and heritage-based tourism. The Trang An Landscape Complex stands out as a model where conservation and creative industries intersect to create unique cultural products.

Experts from Vietnam's cultural and tourism institutions noted that Ninh Binh has strong potential to develop cultural industries, particularly through integrating film, handicrafts, and cultural events into tourism offerings at major heritage sites in Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh, and Tam Diep cities.

The province has hosted a range of high-profile cultural events in recent years, demonstrating its ability to turn heritage and natural landscapes into attractive tourism experiences. Revenue from tourism has grown significantly from 551 billion VND (over 22 million USD) in 2010 to 9.1 trillion VND (364 million USD) in 2024, demonstrating the value of aligning cultural preservation with creative industry development.

To support this, Ninh Binh has rolled out new policies to attract investment in cultural infrastructure and innovation hubs. The provincial Party Committee’s Resolution No. dated February 28, 2025, outlines plans to expand cultural industries through 2035, aiming to turn cultural assets into growth drivers and creative spaces.

By 2030, tourism is expected to contribute 8% of Ninh Binh’s GRDP. The province is thus prioritising the development of unique cultural tourism products, digital transformation, and investment attraction, aiming to become a centrally governed city recognized for its millennial heritage and creative identity.

According to local tourism officials, efforts will focus on upgrading products that blend cultural values with professional tourism services, targeting international markets with increasing quality expectations./.