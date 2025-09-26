Making news
Ninh Binh strengthens IUU fishing prevention, cracks down on unregistered vessels
Authorities of northern Ninh Binh province are implementing comprehensive measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, focusing on strict handling of vessels, those without proper registration, licenses, inspection cerificates or monitoring equipment while updating the provincial fishing vessel database into the national VNFishbase system.
In recent months, the province has promoted the use of electronic logbooks (eCDT) at designated fishing ports. Fishermen now carry out entry and exit procedures on kiosks or smart devices, helping shorten processing times, improve transparency and ensure traceability. The system allows captains to record catch volumes even offline, with data automatically synchronised when vessels return to port.
Two designated ports, including Ninh Co and Thanh Vui together with three storm shelters have been equipped with staff to assist fishermen and seafood companies in using the software. As of September 22, more than 6,000 vessel arrivals and departures with over 8,800 tonnes of seafood had been logged through eCDT.
The system is considered an important tool to certify product origin and enhance fishermen’s compliance with legal regulations, though challenges remain due to limited digital skills among many captains.
Alongside digital solutions, the province is tightening control of its 1,861 fishing vessels, including 593 over 15 metres long. Authorities have removed 370 vessels from the registry and recorded ownership changes for 202 others to prevent illegal operation. Files on violations such as long-term disconnection of vessel monitoring systems (VMS), fishing beyond permitted boundaries, or engaging in illegal activities in foreign waters are under strict review.
By mid-September, 29 vessels deemed unfit for operation had been listed and placed under direct supervision by local fisheries, border guard and police units.
Since January 2024, no Ninh Binh vessels have been found violating foreign waters, nor have any cases been brought to court under the Supreme People’s Court’s new resolution on IUU violations.
From the start of 2024 to September 14, the province handled 301 of 455 cases of vessels losing VMS connection for more than six hours, issuing fines to 257 boats totaling over 7 billion VND (265,000 USD). Authorities continue to verify the remaining cases.
To contribute to the removal of the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning, the provincial People’s Committee has instructed agencies to closely monitor each vessel lacking proper registration, licensing or equipment.
Coordination among fisheries, border guard and police forces has been reinforced to prevent illegal departures and strengthen supervision both at sea and onshore.
Fishermen are also being guided to complete all port entry and exit procedures on the eCDT and VNeID systems, with proposals underway to expand funding for electronic reporting and automated monitoring tools./.