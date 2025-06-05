Ninh Binh seeks UNESCO recognition of Han-Nom Inscriptions on Non Nuoc Mountain

Nguyen Manh Cuong, Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

The Department of Culture and Sports of Ninh Binh province, in collaboration with the University of Social Sciences and Humanities and the Institute of Sino-Nom Studies, on June 4 organised an international scientific conference themed "Han-Nom Inscriptions on Non Nuoc Mountain – Potential Documentary Heritage."



This event aimed to gather opinions from foreign experts, scholars, and managers in the cultural field on the process of developing and finalising the nomination dossier for the Han (Chinese script) -Nom (Vietnamese ideographic script) Inscriptions on Non Nuoc Mountain, in Van Giang ward of Hoa Lu city to be inscribed in the UNESCO Memory of the World Programme for the Asia-Pacific Region.



Nguyen Manh Cuong, Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, stated that Non Nuoc Mountain, recognised by the Prime Minister as a special national historical and scenic site, is not only renowned for its historical, cultural, and scenic values but also as a treasure trove of unique documentary heritage.



Han-Nom inscriptions carved on the cliffs here hold significant value in terms of history, culture, religion, belief, and literature–arts. They not only reflect the presence and development of Han-Nom literature in the former imperial capital but also serve as vivid evidence of the cultural, ideological, and religious exchanges that took place throughout various Vietnamese feudal dynasties over the centuries.



Han-Nom inscriptions engraved on Non Nuoc Mountain cliff (Photo: dantri.vn)

Out of the 43 extant stone steles on the mountain, 37 are Han-Nom inscriptions dating from the Tran Dynasty (1225-1400) to the early 20th century. These inscriptions are unique original engravings, featuring imperial poems and prose composed by kings, poetic verses by scholars and poets, along with distinctive calligraphic and scriptural features.



At the conference, delegates focused their discussions on several key issues, including the inventory, identification, and assessment of the historical, cultural, heritage, and scientific values of the Han-Nom inscription system; matters related to the preservation, restoration, and promotion of these values in the broader context of heritage-based economic development; and sharing of domestic and international experiences and models in the management and sustainable utilisation of documentary heritage in line with local socio-economic development goals./.