Ninh Binh province taps marathons to boost tourism appeal

Runners joining in Cuc Phuong Jungle Paths 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh, a northern Vietnamese province famed for its limestone karsts, dense jungles, and ancient relics, is carving out a niche as a sports tourism hub, capitalising on a wave of marathon events to market its scenic and cultural assets globally.

Since January 2025, Ninh Binh has hosted six marathons, pulling in thousands of runners from Vietnam and abroad. A standout was Cuc Phuong Jungle Paths 2025, held in April and co-hosted by New Race JSC, Cuc Phuong National Park Management Board, and the provincial Department of Culture and Sports.

The race, set in Vietnam’s oldest national park and stretching across Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, and Hoa Binh provinces, won praise for its picturesque trails and professional setup. Billed as a major international community race, it drew over 2,500 amateur and professional runners, including 42 foreigners from 17 countries and territories. The course offered a rare chance to run through pristine wilderness, blending athletic challenge with an immersive connection to nature.

Runners prepare to start at Cuc Phuong Jungle Paths 2025 (Photo: VNA)

The next big event, Ninh Binh Heritage Half Marathon, is slated for August in the Hoa Lu complex, a former ancient capital.

With over 3,500 runners already signed up, it promises to become a great sport festival, said Le Minh Tho, Director of Trang An Ninh Binh Co. and a member of the organising committee. “This isn’t just a race, it’s a platform for health, cultural exchange, and environmental awareness,” Tho said, framing the event as a driver of community engagement and sustainable lifestyle.

Vu Hong Minh, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, noted that Ninh Binh has strategically embraced marathon events to showcase its tourism potential.

“These races are reshaping Ninh Binh’s brand,” he said. “They’ve evolved beyond sports into major cultural and tourism events”. Plans are also in motion to scale up these events, cementing Ninh Binh as the go-to spot for runners chasing natural beauty, rich history, and a serious workout./.