Ninh Binh promotes tourism combined with bear preservation
Addressing the event, Ngo Thi Mai Huong, Director of Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW), said she wishes to promote connection and cooperation to build sustainable tourism products, thus creating a unique image of Ninh Binh tourism in the eyes of tourists.
According to Huong, Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh is home to 47 bears that were kept in captivity and illegally traded to harvest their bile.
The establishment welcomed over 10,000 visitors, including international tourists, groups from schools and families, in 2022. Visitors can join education activities to raise public awareness of animal welfare and conservation when they visit the facility, she said.
Participants focused their discussion on orientations for exploiting and developing tourism products, education programmes being implemented as well as the possibility of cooperation in tourism development at Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh.
Tourism development must be associated with raising awareness of environmental protection, they emphasised, adding that it is necessary to integrate experience and eco-tourism tours with activities to raise public awareness of wildlife products, and single-use plastic items.
Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh is a project initiated by FOUR PAWS - a global animal welfare organisation. This is the only place that has a bear exhibition combined with a sightseeing route where visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of the facility from above.
Located near Cuc Phuong National Park, the sanctuary allows greater governmental enforcement of the existing laws prohibiting the abuse of bears for bile extraction by providing a place for any confiscated or voluntarily handed over bears to be taken care of appropriately. It is an attractive destination oriented towards sustainable tourism and wildlife protection./.