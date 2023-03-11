Ninh Binh eyes boosting tourism promotion, linkage in Belgium

A seminar on sustainable tourism development cooperation between Ninh Binh province – a famous tourist destination in northern Vietnam, and its Belgian partners took place at the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium on March 10.



Informing participants on Ninh Binh’s tourism strength, Bui Van Manh, Director of the provincial Tourism Department, said the locality houses nearly 2,000 historical and cultural relic sites and some 50 tourist destinations.



Ninh Binh wants to connect with Belgian travel companies to promote its tourism in the European market, he said.



Belinda Serkeyn, a representative of the Belgian-based exhibition organiser Fisa, said she is impressed with the above-said potentials and suggested the province attend the annual Brussels tourism fair, which attracted 650 firms from more than 60 countries and territories this year.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Song Tung said Ninh Binh plans to turn tourism its spearheaded sector in a green and sustainable way, adding that Vietnam can learn from Belgium’s strength in cultural value preservation and promotion.



To popularise its potential in the European market, Tran Ngoc Quan, Trade Counselor of Vietnam in Belgium and the EU, recommended Ninh Binh focus on specific tourism products, especially those related to cuisine and culture.



On behalf of the Belgian Vietnamese Alliance, Secretary General Duong Minh Tri affirmed that he would act as a bridge for Ninh Binh to connect with Belgian tourism partners to promote the destination to Belgian tourists.



According to the leader of the province, Ninh Binh will discuss with a number of Vietnamese localities such as Hanoi, Quang Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City regarding the participation in the Brussels tourism fair next year.



Located in the southern reaches of the Red River Delta, Ninh Binh is known for its wondrous natural scenery, with a labyrinth of waterways, mountains, and plains as well as cross-cultural influences from the north to the south and from the mountains to the plains and coastal areas.



With unique artistic, geological, geomorphic, and landscape values and traces of prehistoric life, the Trang An Landscape Complex was recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site in June 2014, becoming the first mixed natural and cultural property in Vietnam. It is also home to a number of attractions recognised as special national relic sites./.