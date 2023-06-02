Nine Vietnamese universities listed in THE Impact Rankings 2023

Accordingly, Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU-Hanoi) has improved its ranking compared to last year, entering the group of 401-600 in the world. In particular, its Quality Education goal ranking saw a strong breakthrough, ranking 70th in the world (5th in Southeast Asia and first in Vietnam).

Besides VNU-Hanoi, Duy Tan University is also in the 401-600 group while Ton Duc Thang University, Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), National Economics University and FPT University are in the group of 601-800, and Phenikaa University is in the 801-1,000 category.

The two new institutions that join this year’s list are University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (301-400) and Ho Chi Minh City Open University (1001+).

In 2022, seven Vietnamese universities were listed in the ranking while only four and two were named in the list in 2021 and 2020, respectively.



THE Impact Rankings released the ranking following the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which were adopted by the United Nations in 2016, calling for global action to build a peaceful, fair and prosperous society.



A total of 1,591 higher education institutions participated in the latest rankings./.