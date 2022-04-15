Making news
Nine "Made in Vietnam" modules delivered to Malaysia’s Sarawak Refinery
Of the modules, the largest weighs 118 tonnes, is 43m long, 13,7m high and 11,5m wide. Once the installation is finished, these modules will become a complete oil and gas pipeline system at the Methanol plant of the Sarawak Petrochemical Refinery.
The Sarawak project was signed with the SECL on June 4, 2021 involved the manufacturing and supply of nearly 10,000 tonnes of equipment including steel structures, pipes and racks of the power system that are formed into 34 modules and one reformer for the Methanol plant of the Sarawak Petrochemical Refinery (with a capacity of 5,000 tonnes of chemical products per day), located in the coastal city of Bintulu in Sarawak state, Malaysia.
As planned, the whole project will be manufactured in 15 months with five shipments and about to finish in November 2022.
In March 2020, Doosan Vina supplied two projects of WHRP and CFP for SECL, including 39 modules weighing nearly 6,000 tonnes. These modules are used to increase flexibility in crude oil processing at the Ruwais Refinery in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi./.