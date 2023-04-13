Making news
Nine more Asian records for Vietnamese dishes, specialties recognised
The newly-recognised dishes and specialties include traditional cakes of Can Tho city; dishes made from pineapple in the southern province of Hau Giang; fried puffed sticky rice cake in the southern province of Dong Nai; Dinh Bang “Phu The” (husband and wife) cake in the northern province of Bac Ninh; dragon fruit in the south central province of Binh Thuan; Phan Thiet fish sauce from Binh Thuan province; Luc Ngan lychee in the northern province of Bac Giang; Lam Dong artichoke in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong; Long Xuyen broken rice in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.
As scheduled, the Asian records certificates will be awarded to the localities at a meeting in June in Ho Chi Minh City.
According to a VietKings representative, VietKings has taken a journey to seek and promote the unique values of Vietnam, especially its culinary and specialty values, since 2012. With 63 cities and provinces, the Vietnamese cuisine and specialties in each region have their own distinctive flavors, ingredients, ways of using and combining spices, among others. Via media cooperation with international record organisations to which that VietKings is a member, such journey will continue in order to popularise these exquisite values./.