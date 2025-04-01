Making news
Night tour at Hung Kings Temple offers sacred experience
Visitors to the Hung Kings Temple in the northern province of Phu Tho now have the opportunity to experience its mystical beauty at night through a special tour held as part of the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day.
Organised by the Hung Kings Temple Historical Relic Site Management Board, the tour runs from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, taking visitors through Ha (lower) Temple, Trung (middle) Temple, and Thuong (upper) Temple, before concluding at Gieng Temple to pay tribute to ancestors.
Nguyen Thi Huyen Trang from Phu Ninh district, Phu Tho province, said that while her family traditionally visit during the daytime, they decided to join the night tour this year. She described the tranquil and mystical ambiance as particularly special, with the newly renovated and beautifully illuminated Gieng Temple leaving a strong impression.
Hoang Thi Xuan, a visitor from Hanoi who has come to the Hung Kings Temple multiple times, felt that ascending to Thuong Temple at night provided a deeper sense of connection to the sacred traditional worship of the kings, who are lengendary founders of Vietnam.
In addition to exploring the temple complex, visitors can sample local delicacies such as cassava cakes, sticky rice cakes, che lam (sweet glutinous rice bars), and fermented pork.
The night tour is designed to offer tourists a unique spiritual journey. Guided by traditional bamboo lanterns, visitors make their way up hundreds of stone steps to the revered temples, immersing themselves in the solemn and ancient atmosphere of Nghia Linh Mountain, according to Pham Thi Hoang Oanh, Deputy Director of the Hung Kings Temple Historical Relic Site.
As a distinctive spiritual tourism experience, the night tour aims to introduce the Hung Kings worship, inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012, while also supporting local tourism development.
On its inaugural launch night during the Culture and Tourism Week of the Ancestral Land 2025, the tour attracted over 200 participants from both within and beyond the province.
This year, the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day (the 10th day of the third lunar month) falls on April 7./.