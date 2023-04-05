Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Night of Vietnamese Pho held in Israel

A “Night of Pho” event was held in Or Yehuda city, Israel, on April 4, introducing Vietnam’s noodle soup to local people.
  Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung (C) (Photo: VNA)  

Ambassador Ly Duc Trung said that diners invited to try the signature food are those who know and love the country, people and cuisine of Vietnam, many of them local chefs and restaurant owners.

He expressed his hope that through events like this, the attractiveness of the food will spread more to international friends.

The event is part of a series of activities of the Food Lovers’ Association of the Ambassadors' Club of Israel, on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of Israel, and towards the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Israel (1993-2023).

Pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup sold on almost all street corners in Vietnam, has found itself in the 34th place on a list of the 100 most popular dishes in the world compiled by international food magazine TasteAtlas./.

