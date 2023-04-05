Making news
Night of Vietnamese Pho held in Israel
He expressed his hope that through events like this, the attractiveness of the food will spread more to international friends.
The event is part of a series of activities of the Food Lovers’ Association of the Ambassadors' Club of Israel, on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of Israel, and towards the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Israel (1993-2023).
Pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup sold on almost all street corners in Vietnam, has found itself in the 34th place on a list of the 100 most popular dishes in the world compiled by international food magazine TasteAtlas./.