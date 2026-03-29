Night book festival livens up Ho Chi Minh City

Foreign visitors at the event. Photo: VNA

Running from 6 pm to 10 pm, the event offers a vibrant cultural space for residents and visitors, featuring book exchanges, cultural discussions and interactive activities aimed at promoting reading and knowledge.



According to Le Hoang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Company, the festival is intended not only to extend book street activities into the evening but also to refresh the cultural space by integrating heritage and arts, making books more accessible and engaging.



Inspired by the image of “cultural blossoms,” organisers have arranged a variety of themed areas, with the book exchange and reading promotion space serving as the centrepiece. Visitors can explore a wide range of titles and take part in discussions on reading culture.



Artistic activities and creative experiences add further colour to the festival. This year’s programme features expanded folk games, creative workshops, calligraphy sessions and handicraft experiences for participants of all ages.



Visitors have expressed enthusiasm about the event. Tran Thi Thanh Huong from Tay Ninh province said the festival offers a lively yet culturally rich environment where traditional art forms and folk games are revived and enjoyed by families and children.



Amin, an Indian student, described the event as a memorable cultural experience, highlighting the vibrant atmosphere and the opportunity to explore traditional crafts and performances.



The festival runs until March 29, contributing to the city’s cultural and tourism activities while promoting a love for reading and appreciation of Vietnam’s cultural heritage./.