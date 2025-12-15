Nhon Trach 3 and 4 thermal power plants reflect Vietnam’s determination, expertise: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits the operational system of the Nhon Trach 3 and 4 power plants (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hailed the complex of Nhon Trach 3 and 4 power thermal plants in the southern province of Dong Nai as a benchmark project, exemplifying Vietnam’s determination, expertise, and national stature.



Attending a ceremony marking the inauguration and commercial operation of the project on December 14, the PM stressed that firmly ensuring national energy security is an integral component of national security and a strategic foundation, as well as an urgent requirement for the country’s rapid and sustainable development in the new context.



He noted that the energy sector has seen steady growth in recent years, largely ensuring energy security and supporting socio-economic development, national defence and security, while improving living standards. The Party, State and Government have vigorously and synchronously implemented strategic solutions and orientations for national energy development, from institutional reform and planning to inspection, supervision and execution.



The Government submitted the revised Law on Petroleum and the revised Electricity Law to the National Assembly for approval; issued decrees on economical and efficient energy use; approved the National Power Development Plan VIII (PDP VIII) and its revised version, as well as the National Energy Master Plan; and intensified inspection and coordination to resolve bottlenecks facing key energy infrastructure projects, including the 500kV circuit-3 power transmission line, the 500kV Lao Cai–Vinh Yen transmission line, the O Mon power centre, and the Thai Binh 2 and Song Hau thermal power plants.



He attributed the results to stronger Party leadership, effective State management, the leading role of State-owned groups such as the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam), close coordination among domestic and foreign enterprises, and the support of the people.



According to the PM, the Politburo’s Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW sets a vision for national energy security to 2045, targeting continuous 10% growth in the coming time, realising the country’s centennial goals, and pursuing the diversified, balanced development of energy sources.



PM Pham Minh Chinh (fourth, right) attends a ceremony marking the inauguration and commercial operation of the complex of Nhon Trach 3 and 4 power thermal plants in Dong Nai province on December 14, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

He emphasised that in the time ahead, Vietnam will prioritise strategic breakthroughs, including high technology, semiconductors, large data centres, green transition, high-speed and urban railways, and digital transformation.



Supplying over 9 billion kWh annually, the commissioning of Vietnam’s first LNG power complex lays the foundation for the country’s gas-fired electricity market, and marks a major step toward a modern, flexible, and clean energy system, offering a stable power source and key advantages related to cost, scale, technology, capacity, and competitive price.



The Government leader highlighted that the project demonstrates Vietnam’s commitment to achieving net-zero emission by 2050 as pledged at COP26, ensuring energy security while protecting the environment and natural resources; marks a fundamental shift toward a modern, sustainable, green energy model, cutting carbon emissions by 40% compared with coal-fired power plants and 30% compared with oil-fired power plants.



It serves as a transitional solution to maintain grid stability amid rising renewable energy use, and provides strategic infrastructure supporting the development of the southern key economic region, he added.



The project, implemented by Petrovietnam, highlights the key role of State-owned enterprises in ensuring energy security and sustainable development, while demonstrating their capacity for management, coordination, and risk governance, laying the foundation for Vietnam’s LNG power development, supports the PDP VIII, and strengthens the country’s deeper integration into the global LNG supply chain, the PM said.



Calling it a model project for its progress, quality, safety, environmental standards, and resettlement, PM Chinh commended all relevant agencies, localities and contractors for completing it on schedule and to high standards, and thanked local residents for their cooperation in land clearance and relocation.



The project’s success not only inspires momentum but also provides valuable lessons for future renewable energy projects, he stressed, urging Petrovietnam to continue asserting its role as a guiding national energy group, serving as a cornerstone for national energy security and advancing digital transformation, green growth, and energy transition strategies.



The PM said the success of the project sets a benchmark and provides momentum and confidence for future national energy infrastructure projects. He affirmed that it stands as a testament to Vietnam’s efforts in enhancing competitiveness and ensuring energy security in the nation’s journey toward prosperity, civilization, happiness.



The leader affirmed the Government’s commitment to removing obstacles for all stakeholders, creating favourable conditions for them to fully realise their potential and excel in their missions. He expressed his belief that Vietnam’s oil and gas sector will continue to grow and stand alongside leading global peers.



At the event, PM Chinh and leaders of ministries and sectors presented certificates of merit to organisations and individuals with outstanding achievements in implementing the complex.



The plants, invested by Petrovietnam Power Corporation, have a total investment of around 1.4 billion USD, with the Lilama–Samsung C&T consortium serving as the EPC contractor.



With a combined capacity of 1,624 MW, the plants are expected to supply over 9 billion kWh annually once fully operational, adding substantial baseload power to the system, particularly in the southern region. The complex will also serve as a flexible power source, supporting grid management and system balancing amid the growing ration of renewable energy./.