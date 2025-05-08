Nhat Binh long dress – Vietnam's cultural ambassador in US

The ao dai Nhat Binh, a type of court dress from the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), part of a special collection by designer Cao Minh Tien, at an exhibition in Washington, D.C. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in the US has showcased the ao dai Nhat Binh, a type of court dress from the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), part of a special collection by designer Cao Minh Tien, at an exhibition in Washington, D.C.

The event, from May 5 to 10, saw the presence of Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung and his spouse Tran Thi Bich Van, alongside with ambassadors and representatives from more than 50 countries, as well as former officials, business leaders, designers, and fashion industry artists.

The event serves not only as an artistic platform but also as a cultural exchange, bringing together diplomats, politicians, designers, and fashion enthusiasts in a space where cultural identity and global peace messages converge.

The exhibition features traditional attire from various countries, including garments previously worn by the spouses of world leaders at key events.

The ao dai Nhat Binh drew particular attention from guests for its cultural significance and its unique blend of tradition and modernity, crafted from Vietnamese raw silk and traditional silk materials.

Originating in Hue imperial city, the Nhat Binh costume stands as a symbol of Vietnam’s royal heritage. In 1807, under King Gia Long, it was officially recognised as formal court attire and remained in use throughout the Nguyen Dynasty.

More than a symbol of traditional beauty, it represented social stability and prestige. Inspired by its elegance, designer Cao Minh Tien infused the royal motifs and patterns of the Nhat Binh with a youthful, modern arrangement, offering a refreshed perspective on Vietnamese heritage./.