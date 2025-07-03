Nha Trang tops list of favourite destinations for Korean tourists

Nha Trang Beach with crystal-clear blue waters. (Photo: VNA)

Nha Trang in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has emerged as one of the most popular destinations for tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK) this summer, according to a July 1 report by the RoK’s Kyowon Tour news site on overseas travel trends.

The report ranks Mongolia and Vietnam as the top two foreign destinations for Korean travelers during the 2025 summer holiday season, with flight booking data showing Mongolia accounting for 18.3% and Vietnam 16.8% of total reservations.

Mongolia's popularity is attributed to its mild summer climate, rising appeal among younger travellers, and the expansion of low-cost flight routes from regional airports such as Busan, Cheongju and Daegu.

In Vietnam, Nha Trang led with 49.3% of bookings, followed by Da Nang (24.7%) and Phu Quoc (24.5%). Nha Trang's appeal lies in its natural beaches, vibrant entertainment options, and well-developed tourism infrastructure. The city is also well connected, with approximately 78 direct flights weekly from Seoul, Busan and Daegu, operated by 8–9 major Vietnamese and Korean airlines.

Following Vietnam in popularity were China (13.3%), Japan (8.6%) and Thailand (7.3%).

Among long-haul destinations, Europe topped the list, with Eastern Europe (6.2%), Western Europe (6.0%), Northern Europe (4.5%), and Southern Europe (3.6%), ranking sixth to ninth. Australia, known for its cool climate even in summer, came in tenth./.