Nha Trang Bay introduces new entrance fees to fund marine conservation
Tourists heading to sightsee Nha Trang Bay are now facing a new wave of entrance fees, ranging from 6,000 VND to 40,000 VND (0.22–1.50 USD) per trip. This fresh move by local authorities aims to ensure the sustainable management and protection of the bay’s rich natural heritage.
The regulation, effective from August 25, aims to support the sustainable management and conservation of this important marine area in the south-central coast.
The fees apply to six specific routes within the boundaries of Nha Trang Bay, covering the sea and islands from Ke Ga Cape to Cu Hin Cape, excluding strictly protected sub-zones within the Nha Trang Bay Marine Protected Area. This includes the entire eastern and southeastern areas of Hon Tre Island, as well as zones from Dam Bay to Hon Mun, Hon Noc, and Hon Cau.
Visitors travelling by inland waterway vessels will pay according to the route taken. The lowest fee of 6,000 VND per person per trip applies to Route 1, which leads to Hon Mieu Island. Routes to Hon Tam, Hon Tre and Hon Mot each carry a fee of 8,000 VND (0.30 USD).
The highest single-route fee is 10,000 VND (0.38 USD) for Route 5, which leads to Hon Mun Island, noted for its vibrant coral reefs. A combined route covering multiple islands is available at 40,000 VND per person per trip.
Certain groups are exempt from the fees, including children under six years old, people with disabilities, government officials on duty, residents of Khanh Hoa province, inhabitants of remote areas under Programme 135, war veterans, and senior citizens aged 60 and above. Children aged six to 16 and students receive a 50% discount.
The Nha Trang Bay Management Board is authorised to retain 80% of the collected fees to fund its management activities, ensuring effective conservation and sustainable development of the bay’s natural heritage.
Nha Trang Bay covers nearly 250 sq.km and is the first marine protected area established among Vietnam's 16 national marine protected zones. Since 2004, entrance fees were set at 5,000 VND per person per trip, with free admission for children under 12. However, since 2010, fees have been collected only within the Hon Mun marine protected area.
Following a mass coral die-off in 2022, local authorities developed a recovery plan extending to 2030, which includes creating a sustainable financial source to support the bay’s management.
With clear regulations and reasonable pricing, the new fee system aims to balance tourism growth with the preservation of Nha Trang Bay’s rich marine ecosystem./.