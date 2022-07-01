Making news
Nguyen wins Vietnam’s second World Para Athletics gold
Nguyen finished first in the men's F40/41 javelin throw event with a score of 31m18 which brought him 815 points.
Gurkan Uncuoglu of Turkey came second with 676 points. He was followed by Redouane Thabit of Morocco, on 551 points.
It was Nguyen's second medal at the tournament, which delivers points for athletes for their Paris Paralympics qualification.
On June 28, Nguyen earned a silver in the men's F40/41 shot put.
Vietnam Team also took a bronze in the women's discus throw on the last day of the competition on June 29.
Nguyen Thi Hai finished third in the women's F56/F57 event with a result of 26.82m, equivalent to 822 points.
The winner was Nassima Saifi of Angola, who scored 1,021 points. Her teammate Nadia Medjmedj bagged silver on 1,012 points.
On June 27, Hai also claimed a bronze in the women's F56/F57 shot put.
The Vietnamese team ended their tournament with two golds, four silvers and three bronzes./.