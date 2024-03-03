Nguyen Thuy Linh defeats former world champion at 2024 German Open Badminton Championship

Vietnam's top female badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh made a great surprise at the 2024 German Open Badminton Championship by defeating former world champion Ratchanok Intanon in the quarterfinals of the women's singles event on March 2 (Vietnam time).



This is the first victory of Linh, ranked 23th in the world, over Ratchanok Intanon, who is currently ranked 14th in the world and won the World Championships in 2013 and held the position of world's No.1 in women's singles in 2016.



With a high level of confidence, Linh concluded the game with a 2-0 victory overall, enabling her to go further at the tournament.



In the semi-finals, Linh will play Kim Ga Eun from the Republic of Korea, who is ranked 13th in the world and No. 2 seed of the 2024 German Badminton Open. Kim once defeated Linh at the 2023 China Masters./.