Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Tuyen Quang wins Asian Townscape Awards 2022





Covering an area of over 8.5 ha, Nguyen Tat Thanh Square is an impressive work in both landscape and urban architecture. It also serves as a place for organising cultural, political and historical events.



The construction of the square started in 2012 and was completed on the occasion of the 125th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 2015). It is a typical cultural and architectural work that shows the love of ethnic groups in Tuyen Quang for their beloved Uncle Ho.

The Asian Townscape Awards was initiated by the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, Asian Settlement Commission, Asian Landscape Design Organisation and the Fukuoka Asian Urban Research Centre of Japan in 2010, aiming to honour cities, regions, projects that have played a significant role as models in landscape construction, thus materialising a living environment that is happy and fulfilling to the people of Asia.



Winning works and projects are evaluated basing on five criteria of harmonious coexistence with regional environment; Safety, convenience and sustainability; respect for regional culture and history; high artistic quality; contributions to local development, capabilities of becoming models for other cities.

The honour of the project is expected to contribute to introducing the beauty of Tuyen Quang to international tourists and friends, thus promoting tourism development in the locality./.