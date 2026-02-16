Nguyen Hue Flower Street showcases Vietnamese identity, integration spirit

A Tet-themed space hosted by foreign Consulates General at the Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2026. Photo: VNA

The Nguyen Hue Flower Street officially opened on the evening of February 15, or the 28th day of the last lunar month, in Ho Chi Minh City, welcoming residents and visitors to a vibrant celebration of the Year of the Horse.



The year 2026 marks a pivotal milestone - the mergence of Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong into what is envisioned as a “Southeast Asian international mega-urban hub.” For the first time, the Flower Street is being organised simultaneously at three locations: Nguyen Hue pedestrian street (Sai Gon ward), Thu Dau Mot ward and Vung Tau ward. Each venue bears distinctive features while aligning with the overarching theme, reflecting solidarity, convergence and dynamic development.



The Flower Street offers two contrasting experiential dimensions within the same space. By day, it presents a symphony of vivid colours under the southern spring sunshine, featuring more than 100,000 baskets of diverse flowers. By night, it transforms into a festival of light enhanced by cutting-edge mapping technology, creating an immersive visual spectacle.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy described the Flower Street as a signature cultural landmark of the city for over two decades. Each year, she said, it carries the freshness of spring while conveying confidence, aspiration and determination in a new development phase.



In the Year of the Horse, the energetic horse mascot, emotive large-scale installations and innovative technological experiences are expected to further affirm the event as a premier cultural-tourism attraction, offering residents and visitors memorable spring moments and renewed optimism for the year ahead.



The Nguyen Hue Flower Street will remain open to the public until 21:00 on February 22 (the sixth day of the Lunar New Year)./.