Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school marks 15th anniversary

The school, formerly known as Nguyen Du I and Nguyen Du II primary schools, is a place for children of Vietnamese expatriates in Vientiane to study the Lao national curriculum along with the Vietnamese language.



In 2005, the Vietnamese Party, State and Government offered over 500,000 USD in funding to build the school, with two three-story buildings and 39 classrooms on a site of over 10,000 sq.m provided by the Lao Government. After three years of construction, the school was inaugurated and put into operation.



Currently, it has 30 classes with over 1,000 students from preschool to high school level, and 66 officials and teachers. The Vietnamese students account for about 45% and the rest are Lao students.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung said in recent years, the school has become a prestigious one in Vientiane, meeting the national standards of both Laos and Vietnam.



During the 2021-2022 academic year, the school was chosen by the two countries’ education ministries as a pilot bilingual school for teaching Vietnamese and Lao from grade 1 to grade 12. The target is to replicate this educational model across Laos, thereby helping its younger generations have a deep understanding of special friendship between the two nations, he said./.