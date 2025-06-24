Making news
Nguyen Du bilingual school – a bridge of Vietnam – Laos friendship: Ambassador
Speaking at the closing ceremony for the 2024-2025 academic year, held in Vientiane on June 23, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam praised the school’s recent achievements, citing students' significant academic progress, securing multiple awards across various grades.
He commended the management and teaching innovations implemented by the school's leaders and teachers, while calling on relevant agencies to continue supporting improvements in education quality, infrastructure development, and maintaining a safe learning environment for students.
The school’s principal, Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong, stated that the institution has actively promoted academic excellence, culture, sports, arts, and charitable activities. It has engaged in bilateral social programmes organised by both countries, including fundraising campaigns supporting flood-affected communities and the homeland’s seas and islands./.