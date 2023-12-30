Nghi Son refinery company contributes about 820 million USD to State budget in 2023

The Nghi Son Refinery & Petrochemical Limited Liability Company (NSRP) achieved a net revenue of about 6.4 billion USD in 2023 and contributed about 820 million USD to the State budget.

According to General Director of NSRP So Hasegawa, the company has promoted effective governance and achieved significant progress in transformation initiatives, which helped it earn additional 31 million USD in 2021 and 2022, and 118 million USD for 2023. The figure is estimated at 50 million USD per year in the near future.

NSRP also completed the first comprehensive overhaul of its factory within 47 days and nights, 7 days earlier than planned. The success of the maintenance allowed NSRP to increase the plant's capacity by 117%, resulting in increased product quality and output.



In 2023, NSRP successfully produced nearly 7.6 million tonnes of products of all kinds, meeting the production targets.

The company’s initial restructuring has generated positive results, helping increase its productivity, product quality, and output./.