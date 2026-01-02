Nghe An steps up measures to address EC’s yellow card

Nghe An intensifies measures to address EC’s yellow card (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An province is intensifying a range of urgent and key measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, in line with directives from the Prime Minister and the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, aiming to fully address shortcomings and ensure sustainable fisheries management.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the provincial Border Guard Command and authorities of coastal localities, has conducted a comprehensive review of IUU fishing prevention and control efforts. Statistical and reporting work is required to be accurate, transparent and supported by visual evidence.

Daily cross-checks of data on fishing vessels entering and leaving ports are carried out between border guard forces and fishing ports to promptly detect discrepancies, clarify causes and rectify shortcomings. Relevant agencies regularly advise the provincial People’s Committee to report to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on schedule.

At the same time, Nghe An has tightened the management of fishing vessel registration, inspection and licensing, resolutely preventing vessels that fail to meet legal requirements from going to sea. The inspection and supervision of vessels entering and leaving ports and landing sites, along with control of aquatic product unloading at fishing ports, including private ports, are being strictly implemented in accordance with regulations.

The province has also required the continued review, updating and public disclosure of the list of “three-no” vessels, those without registration, inspection or fishing licenses on the fisheries management database.

Relevant units are tasked with classifying vessels by specific groups, identifying those ineligible for operation, those with revoked registration and related causes, and managing each vessel in detail, including ownership, operational status and mooring locations.

The application of digital tools in fisheries management has been further promoted, with the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT) deployed at all fishing ports and landing sites. Vessel owners and captains are guided to declare port entry and exit via the VNeID platform and update electronic fishing logbooks.

Thanks to the coordinated implementation of these measures, Nghe An has completed all 19 key task groups required for efforts to have the European Commission’s “yellow card" on Vietnam's seafood industry lifted.

The province has achieved full completion in licensing, inspection and marking of eligible fishing vessels, with all offshore vessels equipped with vessel monitoring systems and monitored around the clock./.