New resolutions expected to give boost to Hung Yen's socio-economic development

The Hung Yen People’s Council has passed 12 resolutions aimed at addressing urgent needs while laying a solid foundation for the long-term development of the province in this new phase.

The resolutions, approved at the council’s recent 30th session, cover an allocation of an additional 809.9 billion VND (30.6 million USD) for the public investment plan; the transfer of over 74.9 billion VND in central funding to support the implementation of the National Target Programme on Sustainable Poverty Reduction, and support for officials and public servants from the former Thai Binh province working in Hung Yen administrative centres.

To ensure the effectiveness of these resolutions, Tran Quoc Van, Chairman of the provincial People's Council, emphasised the need for the local administration to prioritise accelerating disbursement of public investment capital, ensuring that key projects are completed on schedule and that investment efficiency is maximised. He also urged prompt allocation of estimated revenue and expenditure to various sectors and localities.

The official requested detailed guidance on revenue decentralisation, expenditure responsibilities, and the sharing ratios; instructions on early preparation of personnel lists and full implementation of salary and employment policies, ensuring transparency and fairness. He called for the timely issuance of decisions on official assignments, contract workers, and the recruitment of suitable personnel, while addressing current shortages and overlaps. Furthermore, he urged the regulation of funds to enhance transparency and effectiveness, transforming them into useful tools for economic and social development, especially in land management, agriculture, and cooperatives.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Van announced that two months after the implementation of the two-tier local administration model, Hung Yen had quickly stabilised its provincial and commune-level apparatus, ensuring seamless management, governance, and service to residents.

The province’s socio-economic development remains stable, with notable progress, he stated. As of July 21, the province’s total revenue reached approximately 59.3 trillion VND, while budget expenditure has been carefully managed, prioritising investment in development, social welfare, and urgent tasks. Public investment disbursement has reached about 44% of the Prime Minister’s plan, with many major projects advancing rapidly./.