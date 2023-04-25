Making news
New, quality products offered to tourists during Reunification holiday
Right from the beginning of this year, travel agents started offering tours for this long holiday and a large number of tourists have booked tours since March end.
Saigontourist, one of the leading travel companies in Vietnam, said it is offering more than 200 inbound and outbound tours for the holidays. The company is estimated to serve about 100,000 visitors this time.
Vietravel expects to serve around 15,000 inbound and outbound tourists. At present, Phu Quoc island, the central and Central Highlands regions, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon and Phan Thiet are favourite destinations.
To serve demand, localities have introduced new and attractive tourism products.
Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector forecasts that the number of holidaymakers will increase by 30-40% compared to that of the same period last year to 200,000, with revenue from tourism services to hit over 1.6 trillion VND (68 million USD).
The city is offering around 30 tour programmes, which are renewed continuously, to bring attractive experiences for holidaymakers.
Meanwhile, the central province of Quang Tri will cooperate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to organise the 2023 Vietnam Cuisine-Culture Festival to introduce the country’s specialties to domestic and foreign tourists.
The annual Hue traditional craft festival in Quang Tri’s neighbouring province of Thua Thien-Hue will be held from April 28 to May 5. The locality is expected to welcome about 95,000 visitors and earn 155 billion VND this festival.
During the holidays, Paradise Delight Dining Cruise, the first offering art show in Vietnam, will be put into operation in Ha Long Bay – a UNESCO-recognised natural heritage in the northern province of Quang Ninh.
This year, Vietnam is striving to serve 110 million tourists, including 8 million foreigners, and earn around 650 trillion VND from tourism services./.