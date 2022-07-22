Making news
New page for Vietnam – Russia rail transport
Since 2018, the Russian Railways (RZD) Logistics has cooperated with Vietnamese logistics operator Ratraco to run freight services along the countries’ two-way road transport corridor.
This year, another Russian leading firm in Asia-Europe rail logistics TransContainer has also formed linkages for operating a transport corridor.
Nikita Pushkarev, TransContainer's director of sales and after-sales service, said that in the first phase of the operation, items such as tea, coffee, spices, shoes and clothing will be shipped from Hanoi through China to Russia for sale in the Russian retail network.
Compared to the sea route, the rail corridor offers deliveries in 5-8 days faster at optimal costs, he noted.
In addition, the shipments are handled within the framework of a unified legal regime, because Vietnam, China and Russia are members of an international rail freight agreement, said Pushkarev.
He unveiled that at least two container trains are expected to run on the route per month, while parties involved are studying solutions to regularly bring Russian export shipments of grain, timber, and non-dangerous chemicals to Vietnam./.