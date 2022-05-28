New pact promotes Vietnam-Europe fashion links

The signing has presented an opportunity for EuroCham and its affiliated national chambers to support the development of European companies both regionally and in Vietnam, and to assist Vietnamese companies interested in expanding their European market.



It will also identify and promote the benefits of the EVFTA for both groups.



It will help Vietnam’s fashion and culture reach out to the world as well, and create more business opportunities for Vietnamese designers and fashion brands in near future.



Alain Cany, Chairman of EuroCham Vietnam, said that many European fashion brands were famous around the world, so EuroCham would be an ideal partner of VIFW in connecting and bringing European businesses to Vietnam for mutual development and a sustainable relationship.



Le Thi Quynh Trang, chairwoman of VIFW and president of the Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers, said early this week the signing was not only a huge opportunity for Vietnam’s fashion industry but also a new development journey for local and international businesses.



Nguyen Thi Tuyet Mai, deputy general secretary of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), said she also believed that the MoU would promote sustainable development of Vietnam’s fashion and textile industries.



In a linked development, Prodotti Alfa, an Italian company producing regenerated leather and an eco-friendly material ideal for fashion, bookbinding, furniture and other industries, introduced its products at a seminar on sustainable materials in fashion held in HCM City on May 25.



The seminar, organized by Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam and VIFW, was a sideline event of the Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022 that is taking place in the city until May 29./.