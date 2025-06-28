New milestone marked in Vietnam's ocean cooperation

The 35th meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (SPLOS 35), held from June 23–27 at the UN headquarters in New York, has marked a new milestone in Vietnam’s maritime cooperation, with a Vietnamese representative entrusted as the Chair of the meeting for the first time and the country’s active contributions to the event.The meeting brought together representatives from 170 member states to review the work of key agencies established under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), the International Seabed Authority (ISA), and the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS), as well as to discuss reports by the UN Secretary-General on ocean affairs and the law of the sea.In an era marked by complex maritime challenges such as sea level rise, biodiversity loss, pollution, and resource depletion, the meeting served as a vital platform for nations to reaffirm UNCLOS as the foundational legal framework for all ocean-related activities, and to propose solutions for sustainable ocean governance.Delegates continued to highlight the values of the UNCLOS, stressing the need to fully implement the convention's regulations with goodwill, and showing support to the role and operations of the three bodies formed within the convention.

They also welcomed recent developments including the 3rd UN Ocean Conference in France in this month, progress in ratifying the BBNJ Agreement, new guidelines for deep-sea mineral exploitation by the ISA, ITLOS’s advisory opinion on climate change in May last year, and three new recommendations by the CLCS.



Particularly, for the first time, a Vietnamese representative, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, was elected the chair of the meeting, marking an important milestone in Vietnam’s engagement in global maritime affairs.



Under Vietnam’s leadership, the meeting was marked by active, substantive debate and broad consensus, facilitated by inclusive consultations with regional and thematic groups.



Vietnam’s delegation also played an active and constructive role. Addressing the plenary, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, reaffirmed Vietnam’s full commitment to UNCLOS as the comprehensive legal framework governing the seas. He stressed that peace, security, development, and marine sustainability all rely on faithful implementation of the convention.



Regarding the East Sea, Vietnam called on all parties to define maritime zones in accordance with UNCLOS and to work towards peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. The country welcomed progress in negotiations on an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea, while emphasising that it must align with international law, especially UNCLOS.



Vietnam also advocated for enhanced international and regional cooperation, increased capacity-building, and technology transfer for developing countries, anchored in transparency, national ownership, and practical needs.



The country praised the contributions of UNCLOS bodies in upholding legal order at sea, while encouraging them to continue strengthening their role in interpreting and implementing the convention towards a safe, sustainable, and equitable ocean for current and future generations./.