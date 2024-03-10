New Land Law important to national development: experts

The revised Land Law, which was passed at the 15th National Assembly’s fifth extraordinary session, holds great significance in the country’s political, socioeconomic life and national defence and security as well as has impacts on people from all walks of life and the business community.



Assoc. Prof., Dr. Bui Thi An, member of the 13th NA’s Science, Technology and Environment Committee and Chairwoman of the Hanoi Women Intellectuals’ Association, said that the law helps businesses calculate their development orientations for the new period, gives more people access to land, and protects their rights more sufficiently.



The amended Land Law has new points compared to the 2013 version such as separating the issue of land valuation from the support policy related to land; regulations on land withdrawal to serve the construction of socioeconomic infrastructure, and production and business activities; granting land use right certificates for land which has no documents without violating related laws.



In order to effectively implement the law, An recommended that the long-standing situation of slow promulgation of detailed regulatory documents needs to be solved soon.



Specifically, the Government needs to focus on completing documents guiding the enforcement of the land law to ensure that after the law takes effect, the uniformity of the legal system can be ensured.

Dr. Nguyen Dinh Dap from the Institute of Human Geography under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences said that new regulations on planning and land use plans stipulated in the new land will be the foundation for using land resources as input for the socioeconomic development process, and improving the effectiveness and efficiency of land management and use, thus creating an impetus to turn Vietnam into a developed country with high income in the future.



The amended Land Law also pays attention to social policy beneficiaries and those directly involved in agricultural production. Its regulations on compensation, support, resettlement, and land recovery will help minimise issues related to group interests or land complaints as before, Dap said.



To ensure the effective implementation of land management in the coming time, he proposed promoting reform of land-related administrative procedures and completing the building of digital databases and the national information system on land; consolidating the state management apparatus to ensure streamlining, effectiveness and efficiency; implementing decentralisation in accordance with the provisions of the law; strengthening inspections; and effectively solving problems related to land management and use, and the real estate market.



The Land Law (revised) has 16 chapters and 260 articles. It will be effective from January 1, 2025, except for some particular articles.



Notably, it removes regulations on the Government's land price framework while stipulating principles, foundations, and methods of land pricing. Under the revised law, a land price list will be made on an annual basis. The land price list will be first announced and applied from January 1, 2026, and will be adjusted and supplemented from January 1 of the following year./.