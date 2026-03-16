New highlights define Hanoi Tourism Festival 2026

Leaders of the Hanoi Department of Tourism present flowers and certificates to the organizations and individuals participating in and supporting the Festival. Photo: VNA

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Nguyen Tran Quang said the event created a vibrant platform to promote the capital’s distinctive cultural and tourism values. It also provided an opportunity for localities and travel businesses to introduce new tourism products and strengthen cooperation for sustainable development.



He noted that the festival made a strong impression with innovations in both organisation and visitor engagement. Designed as an open and environmentally friendly space, the event featured a range of interactive activities such as craft village demonstrations, tea appreciation sessions, culinary showcases and cultural exchanges.



The festival featured nearly 100 booths designed as a journey through diverse themed spaces. The space of memory highlights heritage sites, the Old Quarter, architecture, traditional craft villages and Hanoi’s cultural life through destination models, photography exhibitions and fine art displays. The connection space provides a platform for travel businesses to introduce new tours, promotional programmes and attractive discount vouchers.



The technology space offered modern digital tourism experiences, including VR360 virtual reality applications, artificial intelligence, international online travel platforms and reception robots. The green space presents eco-tourism, rural tourism, resort and outdoor sports products at prominent destinations around the capital such as Ba Vi, Soc Son, My Duc, Dong Mo and the ancient village of Duong Lam.



The essence space celebrated Hanoi’s craft heritage and cuisine, featuring live demonstrations of traditional trades and tastings of local specialities such as lotus tea, Vong village green rice flakes, Hanoi pho, Thanh Tri steamed rice rolls and preserved fruits from Hang Duong street.



Meanwhile, a space of four-direction linkage hosts booths introducing tourism products from several provinces and cities, including Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Tuyen Quang, Khanh Hoa and Gia Lai, helping to strengthen regional and nationwide tourism connectivity.



The festival programme also includes a range of activities such as a survey tour of Bat Trang pottery village, a forum on rural craft-village tourism development, a run promoting green tourism, and traditional cultural and artistic performances./.