New emergency hotline launched to receive disaster-related information

Traffic Police support people and vehicles passing through a landslide section on National Highway 7A in central province of Nghe An. (Photo: VNA)

An emergency hotline – 112 – has been put into operation to receive information about incidents, natural disasters, risks, and requests for assistance from organisations and individuals nationwide.

Under Decision 2023/QD-TTg signed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 15, the hotline connects with existing emergency services: 113 for police, 114 for fire and rescue, and 115 for medical emergencies, as well as the Vietnam Maritime Communication Station System and civil defence networks.

The hotline 112 is based at the Military Commands of provinces and centrally-run cities, the Hanoi Capital Command, and the Ho Chi Minh City Command.

Through the number, people nationwide can report accidents, natural disasters, or other threats, providing details such as the time, location, scope of damage, and requests for support. Reports received via the hotline are forwarded without delay to local military commands and, if needed, to the Office of the Steering Committee for the National Civil Defence for further action.

The Ministry of National Defence has been tasked with managing and operating the hotline. Telecom providers are required to connect their networks to the system, ensure personal data security, and guarantee that all calls, texts, and multimedia messages to 112 are free of charge.

Civil defence forces are required to remain on round-the-clock standby to respond to emergencies. Any failure to handle information in line with regulations could result in legal responsibility./.