New defence mindset underpins safeguarding of Fatherland in new era: minister

Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang speaks at the conference. Photo: VNA

Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang on February 7 delivered a report on the new mindset and perceptions on national defence and Fatherland protection at the 14th National Party Congress.



At the national conference held to disseminate and implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, Giang affirmed that national defence is to safeguard the country through the combined strength of the entire nation, with the people’s armed forces playing the core role. He stressed that the viewpoint on national defence and Fatherland protection forms an important part of the Party's viewpoints and leadership line, serving the lodestar for the entire Party, people and armed forces in safeguarding the Fatherland.



Based on a comprehensive review of the reality and an objective assessment of global, regional and domestic developments, the 14th National Party Congress outlined breakthrough strategic orientations on national defence, reflecting the Party’s determination to advance national development in the new era while renewing mindset and and perceptions on safeguarding the nation amid increasingly complex and unpredictable security dynamics.



According to Giang, after 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), Vietnam’s national strength, international standing, and public confidence have continued to grow, laying important prerequisites for national construction and defence. At the same time, the streamlining of the political system’s organisational apparatus and major strategic decisions are opening up historic opportunities and a turning point for the country’s strong development in a new era, including advances in human resources as well as in the art and science of military and defence technology.



However, alongside these opportunities, the task of safeguarding the nation also faces significant challenges as hostile forces persist in attempts to sabotage the Party, the State and the political regime while traditional and non-traditional security threats – particularly cyber security, terrorism, natural disasters and epidemics – remain extremely complex and unpredictable.



He noted that the 14th National Party Congress thoroughly discussed and made decisions on strategic orientations for national defence based on a renewed mindset and perceptions.

