Making news
New Da Nang passports dish out a taste of travel
Travellers heading to the coastal city of Da Nang between August and October can now get their hands on one of three special tourism brand passports – “Food Tour”, “Heritage” and “Green Tour” – with 60,000 paper and online copies made available as part of a major promotional drive.
According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the “tourism passports” are available at Da Nang International Airport and tourist support centres in both Da Nang and Hoi An. Valid for use from September 1 until March 31, 2026, the passports form part of the New Da Nang, New Experience campaign for 2025.
Department Director Truong Thi Hong Hanh said five key promotional programmes – Enjoy Da Nang, Diverse Experience – Tourism Passports, Event and Festival Tour, I Love Da Nang, and MICE and Wedding Tour – are central to the city’s push to welcome 17.3 million tourists in 2025.
She added that all museums in Da Nang and Hoi An will offer free entry on the National Day, while selected hotels and entertainment venues will provide 50% discounts on services.
“We reserve 10,000 vouchers from the ‘I Love Da Nang’ programme for visitors who have visited the city since 2020 and have returned. More than 500 travel agencies and tourism service businesses have offered their promotions to lure tourists to the city during the last five months of 2025,” Hanh said.
“More than 300 cuisine restaurants and food courts, museums, national parks, community-based tourism sites, farmstays and art performance centres have set up their programmes in hosting visitors in the second half of the year.”
Da Nang has remained one of the most sought-after domestic destinations by Vietnamese travelers on Booking.com for the upcoming National Day holiday (September 2).
Director of Sales & Marketing at Furama-Ariyana Da Nang International Tourism Complex Prabhakar Singh shared that hotel occupancy during the holiday has seen significant growth compared to the same period last year.
Da Nang has become the first city in Vietnam to launch a culinary experience campaign – the Da Nang Food Tour – with the message “Enjoy Da Nang Food Tour – Beyond Bites”, aimed at promoting high-quality food service destinations.
New Da Nang (in merger with former Quang Nam province) will host 17.3 million visitors with an estimated revenue of 30 trillion VND (1.2 billion USD) in 2025./.