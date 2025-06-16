New commune-level political system must be operational by June 30: PM

Prime Minister addresses the conference on June 15 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered that the grassroots political system, including Party organisations, administrations, the Fatherland Front Committees and socio-political organisations at the communal level, must be fully and synchronously operational nationwide by June 30.



The PM made the request while delivering the closing remarks at the national training conference on the organisation and operations of Party organisation, local administrations, Vietnam Fatherland Front committee, and political-mass organisations at the commune level, which concluded on June 15.



The two-day conference took place in person at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics in Hanoi and was livestreamed to nearly 11,000 locations nationwide, attracting the participation of over 1.5 million delegates.



The PM highlighted that Vietnam has been implementing various tasks and historic decisions in recent months, and the country has received positive feedback from the international community. This recognition is the result of national unity, the combination of national strength and the strength of times, and under the sound leadership of the Party.



He reaffirmed the country’s development framework based on three key pillars -socialist democracy, the socialist rule-of-law state, and a socialist-oriented market economy.



He cited major strategic initiatives already underway, including breakthroughs in science and technology, digital transformation, international integration, legal reform, and private sector development. Plans for reforming education, training, and healthcare are also being finalised.



Delegates at the conference (Photo: VNA)

The PM underlined that the current reform “revolution” requires a shift in mindset, habits, and approaches from passively responding to citizens’ needs to proactively meeting them. He called for decentralisation and empowerment at the grassroots level, tied to appropriate resources allocation and enhanced implementation capacity, alongside stronger inspection and supervision. Officials, he said, must remain close to the people to better understand and respond to their concerns.



Describing the restructuring of the two-tier local administration system as a complex task, the PM Chinh called for solidarity and synchronised action at all levels, underscoring the need for unified and comprehensive implementation.



He emphasised that as the Party has made clear directives, the Government is resolute, the National Assembly is supportive, and the people are behind the reform, there is no room for hesitation - only determination to act.



PM Chinh called on all levels of the Party and government, and the media, to intensify public communication, particularly policy dissemination, to raise awareness and foster public support for local administrative reform. He urged efforts to inspire and mobilise society to meet the set goals./.