Making news
New cold spell to hit northern region
On February 24 night, temperatures in northern and north central provinces drop to 13-16 degree Celsius in plain areas, 10-13 degree Celsius in mountainous areas, and even below 9 degrees Celsius in high mountainous areas.
Scattered showers accompanied by thunderstorms may appear in some areas. From February 25, rain is expected to increase in the areas from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai.
Weather forecasters have warned about the risk of whirlwind, lightning, hail, and strong winds. Inundation is also forecasted to occur in lowland areas.
At sea, from the afternoon of February 24, the Gulf of Tonkin will see strong wind plus rough sea./.