New boost for eastern Ho Chi Minh City tourism

Foreign tourists in HCM City. Photo: VNA



During the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, more than 213,000 visitors travelled to Vung Tau ward alone for beach leisure, sightseeing and pilgrimage, nearly matching the total number recorded for the whole former Vung Tau city during the same period last year. The surge reflects the positive impact of infrastructure improvements and expanded tourism services.

A key highlight is the completion of the Thuy Van coastal boulevard upgrade project, with total investment exceeding 1 trillion VND (over 38 million USD). The area now features new public spaces and attractions such as a square, Tam Thang Tower, Whale statue, a food street and pedestrian facilities.

A series of cultural and festive activities there during Tet, including a food festival, spring flower displays, book street events and light shows, also helped attract visitors and encourage longer stays.

In nearby Rach Dua ward, thousands of tourists flocked to Sun World Vung Tau – Aqua Adventure, a 15-hectare water park invested by Sun Group and equipped with advanced technology. The complex, which has earned world and national records, is expected to become a new tourism anchor for the coastal area.

Transport infrastructure is also playing a crucial role. The nearly 54km Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, with total investment of over 17.8 trillion VND, will shorten travel time from the centre of Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai province to the coast and ease congestion on National Highway 51.

Meanwhile, the upgraded coastal road DT994, Vung Tau – Lam Dong, is forming a continuous tourism corridor linking major beach destinations such as Long Hai, Ho Tram and Binh Chau in eastern Ho Chi Minh City.

Looking ahead, a planned sea-crossing road and bridge connecting Can Gio and Vung Tau, expected to start construction in 2026, will cut travel time from central Ho Chi Minh City to about one hour.

With comprehensive infrastructure and diverse tourism offerings, the eastern coastal area is emerging as a key growth driver for the southern metropolis’s tourism sector./.