New book chronicles achievements during 13th Party Congress term

Display of the book titled “Radiant Viet Nam – Milestones of achievements during the 13th National Party Congress term”. Photo: baochinhphu.vn

The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House, in coordination with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, debuted a new book titled “Radiant Vietnam – Milestones of achievements during the 13th National Party Congress term” in Hanoi on February 24.



In his speech, Assoc. Prof. Vu Trong Lam, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the publishing house, described the volume as a meticulously documented account rooted in systematic, rigorous analysis and extensive data that traces Vietnam’s substantial progress over the past five years. It credits the sound leadership and direction of the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat; the Government’s drastic and flexible governance, the National Assembly’s companionship, and, above all, the unity and collective strength of the Vietnamese people as a whole.



According to him, the successes recorded during the 13th Congress term vividly illustrate Vietnam’s resilience and brainpower. These accomplishments, he suggested, will furnish lasting momentum for the entire Party, people and army to strengthen solidarity, sharpen resolve, boost dynamism and creativity, seize opportunities, firmly overcome challenges, and steer the country into a new era of development, for the fulfillment of the goals and tasks set for the 14th Party Congress term and beyond.



Divided into three main parts, the book opens with an overview of major sectoral achievements, from refining the socialist-oriented market economy mechanisms, maintaining macroeconomic stability and promoting rapid and sustainable growth, to Party building and rectification, strengthening a clean and robust political system, upholding Vietnamese cultural values and national unity, consolidating national defence - security, and advancing foreign relations and global integration. Throughout, it accentuates the Party’s political mettle, strategic foresight and leadership capacity during a challenging and volatile term.



The second affirms that under the Party’s leadership, the country’s “fortune, potential, position and global prestige” have reached a new height after four decades of Doi Moi (renewal). Globally, Vietnam has been recognised as a reliable partner and an active, responsible member contributing to peace, stability and sustainable development in the region and the world.



The final provides forecasts on the global and regional landscapes, weighs the complex mix of prospects and risks they present, and clarifies Vietnam’s development prospects in the new era. It reaffirms the Party and nation’s determination to achieve development goals by 2030 and 2045, while capturing international confidence and the aspirations of overseas Vietnamese toward the country’s chosen path./.