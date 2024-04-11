A corner of Hoi An ancient city (Photo: VNA)



At a conference held by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), Phong stressed that popularisation activities should target several crucial markets such as the US, Australia, and India, and urged the VNAT to bolster cooperation with competent parties in launching its tourism campaigns and penning measures to handle challenges posed by geopolitical conflicts, economic recession, and high airfares.



VNAT Deputy Director General Ha Van Sieu said tourism promotion is the key to realise the set target of welcoming 17-18 million international and 110 million domestic visitors.



In the context of fierce competition among destinations, costly services and air tickets, Sieu said it is a must to have timely forecast and response while boosting digital tourism promotion, carrying out key campaigns, and diversifying market approach, among others.



Three to four promotion campaigns are carried out in foreign countries every year, he said, adding as for 2024, one will be held in North America, Australia, and China in Q2 and one in Europe, ASEAN and India in Q3.



With a view to making Vietnam’s tourism glow on the global map, the promotion work will focus on key offerings such as sea tourism, cultural heritage tourism and ecotourism, and those serving high-quality market like golf tourism, adventure tourism, and cruise tourism, he added./.