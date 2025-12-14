New Airbus A320 Joins Bamboo Airways Fleet Ahead of Peak Season

On December 13, the Airbus A320 aircraft with registration number ER-0005 landed at Noi Bai International Airport after completing its first commercial flight in Bamboo Airways' livery, becoming the newest addition to the airline's fleet just ahead of the peak year-end travel season.

Bamboo Airways plans to increase its domestic flight capacity by 16% across its entire network in anticipation of a sharp rise in passenger demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2026.



The airline also announced the resumption of popular routes during Tet, including Ho Chi Minh City – Vinh (one flight per day), Ho Chi Minh City – Thanh Hoa (one flight per day), and Ho Chi Minh City – Hai Phong (two flights per day).



Additionally, it plans to lease more aircraft ahead of the Vietnamese people's largest festival of the year to increase flight capacity and serve the public.



Currently, Bamboo Airways has seen a rapid rise in ticket sales for the Tet period, particularly for flights from/to Ho Chi Minh City, such as Ho Chi Minh City – Thanh Hoa/Vinh/Hai Phong/Quy Nhon. Many flights are already fully booked.



On key routes such as Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi, the occupancy rate is high, and many flights during peak times of the Tet period are already sold out.



In November, Vietnam’s aviation sector operated 14,821 on-time flights out of a total of 20,927 flights, achieving an average on-time performance (OTP) rate of 70.8%, an increase of 3 percentage points compared to the previous month./.