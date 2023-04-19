New air route connects Quang Ninh to Can Tho

A new air route from the northern province of Quang Ninh to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will be officially launched from April 25, according to Deputy Director of Quang Ninh provincial Department of Tourism Trinh Xuan Thanh.

The service aims to promote trade, economy and tourism between two localities which are also key economic regions.

The route will see three flights a week that takes two hours and 20 minutes.

Flights are scheduled to depart from Tra Noc airport in Can Tho at 6 a.m. and land at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh at 8:20 a.m. and the return leg will be at 8:55 a.m. from Van Don and arrive at Tra Noc at 11:10 a.m.

Currently, Can Tho and Van Don international airports have a designed capacity of 3 million passengers annually. However, the operation of these two airports now is both under 50% of that level.

Can Tho is the centre of the Mekong Delta, a gateway to the rich Southwest region with many typical cultural and economic features; while Quang Ninh is also the leading development province in the northeast economic region and housing the world natural heritage of Ha Long Bay and other famous tourism hotspots such as the Yen Tu Complex of Monuments and Landscapes, and Bai Tu Long bay.

The connection between the two airports, along with the upcoming waterway route between Can Tho and Van Ninh ports, will promote the expansion of the logistics system.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam has licensed Vietjet Air to open routes to Can Tho’s Tra Noc and Quang Ninh’s Van Don. The first flight from Van Don to Can Tho served 100 passengers and 40 passengers in the return way./.