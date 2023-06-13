Networking event connects Vietnamese, Dutch firms

Nearly 50 Vietnamese and Dutch business leaders and representatives have engaged in a recent networking event, co-organised by the Dutch Business Association Vietnam/Netherlands Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (DBAV/NVCC) and Damen Shipyards Group at the latter’s headquarters in Gorinchem, the Netherlands.

Damen, which is operating in 120 countries across the world, freshly inaugurated its 12th service centre in Southeast Asia within its joint venture with the Song Cam Shipbuilding Joint Stock Company in the northern Vietnamese port city of Hai Phong. In addition to the Damen Song Cam, the Dutch group has also cooperated with a series of Vietnamese shipbuilders.



In his remarks at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh lauded its significance in expanding the relationship and opening up cooperation opportunities for the current and future DBAV/NVCC members.



He expressed his delight to see more and more Vietnamese businesses such as Vinfast and FPT investing in the Netherlands and joining this dynamic business network.



Since Vietnam and the Netherlands set up their diplomatic relations on April 9, 1973, the two sides have jointly developed a sound friendship and cooperation across all fields, from politics, economy, and education to defence and security. The Netherlands is a leading trading partner and investor of Vietnam in