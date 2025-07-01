Network of Vietnamese scientists, experts in Canada makes debut

Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Vinh Quang speaks at the 79th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day, last September. (Illustrative image: VNA)

The Canadian Vietnamese Scholars and Experts Network (CVSE) has been launched in an effort to mobilise the knowledge and expertise of overseas Vietnamese communities, particularly in science and technology, to support national development.

The CVSE launch aligns with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. The network brings together individuals who have already established strong reputations in their second homeland through contributions to science, technology, and innovation—fields identified as key drivers for Vietnam's economic transformation.

Chief Representative for Science and Technology at the Vietnamese Embassy Hoang Ngoc Dinh said that this network will help update Vietnam with cutting-edge scientific knowledge, fostering greater alignment with the country’s strategic development directions.

Canada is currently home to an estimated 300,000 Vietnamese nationals, many of whom are highly educated scientists, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Their expertise and technological know-how are considered crucial for Vietnam as it pursues rapid and sustainable development.

Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang highlighted the importance of the network as a tangible outcome of the Vietnamese Government’s Resolution 169 on overseas Vietnamese affairs and, more specifically, as a concrete step toward implementing the Politburo’s Resolution 57.

Associate Professor Vu Viet Hung from the Royal Military College of Canada, and a member of the CVSE Executive Board, noted that the network’s first principle is to create a forum that fosters meaningful exchanges between scientists from both countries. He stressed the importance of leveraging Canada’s pioneering technological directions for Vietnam’s economic and scientific development.

Dr. Nguyen Xuan Phong, an AI expert from the Mila Institute and a CVSE member, emphasised that the network represents a critical platform for Vietnam to catch up with the global technology frontier.

The network will play an essential role in technology transfer and connecting Vietnam with international partners, especially in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence, he said.

Vietnam–Canada relations continue to flourish, with science and technology listed among the seven priority areas of bilateral cooperation. The launch of the CVSE is expected to contribute to advancing joint innovation and R&D cooperation between the two countries./.