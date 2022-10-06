Netflix asked to withdraw “Little Women” from app store in Vietnam

The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications’ Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information has asked Netflix to withdraw the Korean film series “Little Women” from app store in Vietnam, saying that its content distorts the Vietnamese history.

Specifically, the series violated regulations on prohibited acts specified in Clause 4, Article 9 of the Press Law, namely distorting history, denying revolutionary achievements, and insulting the nation. At the same time, the film also violated regulations on prohibited acts in cinematographic activities specified in Clause 4, Article 11 of the Law on Cinematography.

The violations are depicted in Episodes 3 and 8 in which characters speak about the war, it said.

Litte Women is a Korean film adaptation of a famous novel by Louisa May Alcott. In Episodes 5,7, and 8, the film touched upon the war in Vietnam and distorted its history./.