Net-zero tourism benefits sustainable development

Green tourist destinations have caught the attention of visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Though net-zero tourism is a new concept, it has gained significant community attention, making contributions to sustainable development.

Responsible development and operation

Net-zero tourism, which refers to tourism that causes no environmental harm during its operation, is not only a new trend but also a strategy bringing numerous benefits to tourists and the environment alike.

The “Net Zero Tours Ben Tre”, developed by C2T Communications and Tourism Company Limited, with consultation from various organisations and experts, exemplifies tourism products that demonstrate the sense of responsibility toward sustainability.

Director of the firm Vo Van Phong said that the tour aims at promoting green tourism and reducing its carbon footprint to narrow emissions in the direction of the net-zero target.

In this tour, visitors have the opportunity to experience the waterway lifestyle of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, dubbed the “coconut land”, visit nipa palm forests and traditional craft villages, enjoy folk music performances, drink honey tea, eat fruit, and taste traditional coconut candy.

All experiences and transportation means are carefully considered such as riding bicycles, enjoying specialty foods served in coconut shells, wearing hats made from coconut leaves. Furthermore, during the tour, visitors learn how to calculate carbon emissions and choose options to "compensate" the environment such as cleaning up, planting young coconut trees and mangroves along rivers, and purchasing local agricultural products.

In the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Suoi Rao Ecolodge in Suoi Rao commune, Chau Duc district, obtained the net-zero station certificate from the Institute of Applied Research and Innovation in Enterprises (IARIE). According to its management board, the tourism area was formed in 2010, spanning approximately 5 hectares, with more than 95% of the land dedicated to greenery, offering visitors numerous experiences connected to the natural environment and local culture.

At Suoi Rao Ecolodge in Suoi Rao commune, Chau Duc district, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province (Photo: vntravellive.com)

The tourist site, a pioneer in carbon neutrality, has adopted various measures to reduce carbon dioxide emissions like planting trees, managing forests and improving soil quality to enhance carbon storage capacity. According to the IARIE, Suoi Rao Ecolodge is able to capture around 260 tonnes of carbon, and emits 19 tonnes of the gas a year.

Tran Duc Minh, a visitor from Ho Chi Minh City, said that he had a wonderful experience in Suoi Rao Ecolodge, enjoying walking and cycling under green canopies while having a chance to learn about ethnic culture.

Sustainable development path

A representative from the Tourism Information Centre under the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism said that net-zero tourism is not only a new trend but also a strategy bringing many benefits to tourists, businesses, and the environment, thereby ensuring sustainable development.

Activities directed toward net zero tourism include using energy-efficient transport vehicles, selecting certified sustainable tourist destinations, supporting nature conservation, and maintaining local culture.

Truong Minh Huy Vu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies, underscored the need for collective action and a roadmap for medium and long-term goals to promote the green transition towards net-zero tourism.

He said besides efforts from tourism management agencies with support policies for tourism auxiliary services as well as financial and technical assistance for accommodation establishments, related agencies should get involved in attracting investment for green infrastructure development, mobilising green finance, and facilitating green tourism development.

From a business perspective, Vietravel Chairman Nguyen Quoc Ky said it is necessary to promote "Go Green" tourism development with no littering and no waste. Vietravel has implemented many activities such as distributing biodegradable plastic bags to customers, cleaning tourism sites, and prioritising green destinations.

Vietravel’s recent product, “The 50-Year Train: A Journey Connecting Cultural Regions" has been introduced in an effort to serve tourists with environmentally friendly destinations, thus reducing emissions, aiming for net zero, and honouring local culture, he added./.