Nearly 900 congratulatory messages sent to 14th National Party Congress

Delegates pose for a group photo at the 14th National Party Congress' closing ceremony. Photo: VNA

Since its opening session on January 20, the 14th National Party Congress has received an additional 339 congratulatory letters and messages from political parties, international organisations, foreign friends, and overseas Vietnamese.



As a result, the Congress has received a total of 898 congratulatory letters and messages from 167 political parties, 17 international organisations, 78 individuals, 242 foreign political, friendship, and mass organisations and localities, and 394 associations of overseas Vietnamese.



Congratulatory messages came from political parties across Asia–Oceania, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East–Africa, as well as from major international and regional organisations such as the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).



There were 62 congratulatory messages from individuals, including President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev of Kyrgyzstan; Wang Huning, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; Chairman of the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group MP Mark Hendrick, along with leaders of state agencies, governments, and parliaments, as well as ambassadors, senators, Honorary Consuls of Vietnam, and prominent friends from various countries.



The messages conveyed profound interest and warm sentiments toward the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese State and people. They delivered positive and comprehensive assessments, reflecting growing political support for the CPV’s leadership role, and the country’s development orientation in the new period.



They praised Vietnam’s achievements over 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), reaffirmed confidence in the leadership of the CPV, and expressed belief that the country will continue to achieve new successes in the new development era.



Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) praised Vietnam’s recent achievements, reflecting the vision and resilience of the CPV and the Vietnamese people. The PAP reaffirmed the long-standing and close friendship between the two Parties and countries, and expressed its desire to further strengthen Party-to-Party cooperation, including through the establishment of a Vietnam–Singapore Strategic Dialogue to promote high-level exchanges and deepen discussions on governance, public administration, and transformation.



Malaysia’s People’s Justice Party (PKR) described the 14th National Party Congress as a major milestone in Vietnam’s political life and expressed confidence that its outcomes would continue to contribute to the country’s development, prosperity, and international role. Meanwhile, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) congratulated the Congress on its success and voiced its wish to further promote friendly relations between the two parties.



The Democrat Party of Thailand wished the Congress great success and the Vietnamese people prosperity and happiness, expressing hope that Thailand–Vietnam relations and ASEAN cooperation would continue to be strengthened as the two countries approach the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026.



The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle noted that the world has witnessed the CPV’s leadership in guiding the Vietnamese people throughout history toward today’s modern development. Under the Party’s steadfast leadership, Vietnam has made remarkable progress in promoting national prosperity, social harmony, stability, and people’s well-being.



Timor-Leste’s National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT) highly valued the CPV’s leadership, affirming that Vietnam has achieved major socio-economic accomplishments on the foundation of national independence and sovereignty, demonstrating long-term strategic vision, sound leadership, and the resilience of the Vietnamese people.



The A Just Russia Party emphasised the CPV’s significant role in building a developed and equitable society, achieving notable successes in economic, scientific, cultural, and social fields. It expressed confidence that Vietnam would remain stable, successful, and prosperous, and that Russia–Vietnam relations and Party-to-Party cooperation would continue to deepen on the basis of trustful dialogue and mutual understanding.



The Swiss Party of Labour highlighted Vietnam’s major achievements throughout different periods under the Party’s leadership, stating that the country has entered a new era of upward development following the successful Congress, and remains an important model for progressive forces and communist parties worldwide.



The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) expressed firm belief that the 14th National Party Congress would further affirm the Vietnamese socialist model and help usher in a prosperous era for the nation, while contributing to a multipolar, multicenter world for peace, independence, and self-determination.



The Communist Party of Bolivia (PCB) stated that the Congress would strengthen unity and public confidence, while laying foundations for further progress in socio-economic development, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and the Party’s combative capacity.



The Communist Party of Colombia noted that 40 years of Doi moi vividly demonstrate the creative application of Marxism–Leninism to Vietnam’s specific conditions, showing that socialism is a dynamic and innovative process closely linked to the needs of working people.



The Communist Party of Ecuador (PCE) stressed that the Congress embodies historical lessons of the Vietnamese people’s resilience, affirming that perseverance in struggle is the path toward peace, freedom, and happiness within socialism.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) expressed confidence that the 14th National Congress of the CPV will set out a new vision for the country’s development, further strengthening the role and prestige of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the region and the world.

The Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) expressed its profound gratitude for Vietnam’s support over many decades, and voiced confidence that the new leadership will achieve further successes in the coming term.



The Nation’s Future Party of Egypt wrote it takes pride in the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the people of Egypt and Vietnam, and expressed its wish to strengthen channels of contact and coordination between the two parties for their mutual benefit, while upholding the principles of peace and development for the two countries.

Germany’s Left Party highly valued Vietnam’s active political and diplomatic efforts in pursuit of peace, multilateralism and a rules-based international order. It expressed deep admiration for Vietnam’s achievements in economic development, agriculture and digital transformation, noting that people’s interests are safeguarded and that innovation goes hand in hand with green growth.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) congratulated Vietnam on its outstanding socio-economic achievements, improved living standards and increasingly deep international integration. It highlighted that sustainable growth and structural reforms have helped make Vietnam one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic economies, and underscored the growing partnership with Vietnam and the country’s substantive contributions to shaping the OECD’s agenda and promoting regional cooperation.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) noted that the major orientations set out by the Congress align closely with UNCTAD’s principles and mission, including strategic autonomy, enhanced resilience, and the central role of science, technology and innovation as key drivers of development. It affirmed the organisation’s readiness to continue working alongside and supporting Vietnam in achieving its long-term development goals, including the target of becoming a high-income country by 2045.

Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Daren Tang sent a video message congratulating the 14th National Congress, recognising Vietnam’s sustained strong growth and high ranking in the Global Innovation Index. He underscored the central role of science, technology, innovation and intellectual property in Vietnam’s national development strategy, particularly the strong political commitment reflected in Politburo Resolution No. 57. He reaffirmed WIPO’s readiness and commitment to continue accompanying and supporting Vietnam in unlocking its innovation potential linked to intellectual property, contributing to the country’s long-term development goals, including becoming a modern industrial economy by 2030 and a high-income country by 2045./.