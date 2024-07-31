Nearly 81,000 genetic resources collected, preserved nationwide

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

As of 2023, Vietnam had collected and preserved nearly 81,000 endemic, precious, and rare genetic resources, including genetic resources of agricultural plants, forestry plants, medicinal plants, animals, aquatics, and microbe, heard a workshop held by the Ministry of Science and Technology in Hanoi on July 29.

Notably, the Plant Resources Centre under the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences has collected over 10,000 genetic resources from various crop groups. Meanwhile, the Vietnam Academy of Forest Sciences and universities with forestry faculties, have collected and preserved nearly 2,000 genetic resources from 70 species of forestry plants, including many rare species, with 100% local genetic resources planted in several regions such as Son La, Lao Cai, Ba Vi, Phu Tho, Lam Dong, Dak Nong and Binh Thuan.

Over 7,000 valuable medicinal genetic resources have been discovered and preserved. This material is extremely valuable for breeding new varieties with better yields, quality and higher value.

Vietnam has so far conducted preliminary evaluations on over 55,800 genetic resources, and detailed evaluations on over 14,100 genetic resources; and effectively exploited, utilised, and developed many valuable and rare genetic resources in the fields of forestry, medicinal plants, animals, aquaculture, and microorganisms.

The tasks of exploiting and developing genetic resources have been carried out with over 300 genetic resources of plants and animals, and over 700 microbial genetic resources. As many as 178 technological processes and technical guidelines for breeding, selecting and creating varieties, cultivation, and care of genetic resources have been mastered.

Addressing the workshop reviewing the implementation of the programme of genetic resource conservation and sustainable usage for the 2015-2024 period and outline orientations for the 2025-2030 period, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Datunderlined the need to continue strengthening and upgrading infrastructure, equipment, promote scientific research and technology development to serve the conservation, preservation, and evaluation of genetic resources, contributing to preserving biodiversity and protecting the country's natural resources.

Participants at the event highlighted achievements that the programme has recorded, pointed to limitations in mechanisms, policy and management as well as professional activities of parties engaging in the programme so far, and proposed solutions to existing problems in the work./.