Nearly 800 join “Race for Green Life”

Held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the “Race for Green Life” is a communications event on the sustainable way of life within an action plan by the ministry to implement the national action programme on sustainable production and consumption for the 2021-2030 period.

A representative of the ministry said it is striving to conduct various activities to push up the development of sustainable production and consumption models towards developing a circular economy in Vietnam.

Through the event, the ministry hoped runners will serve as ambassadors who spread in the community the message of a sustainable way of life which is friendly to the environment./.